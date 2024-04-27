Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Dileep's Comedy-Drama Pins Hopes On Opening Weekend

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Pavi Caretaker is the latest comedy-drama featuring Dileep, who also funded the movie's production. Written by Rajesh Raghavan, the movie was directed by Vineeth Kumar. The film opened amid high expectations on April 26 and Dileep hit the screens after a long time, much to the excitement of his fans.

Advertisement

Pavi Caretaker Synopsis

Pavi aka Pavithran works as a security guard at a posh apartment in Kochi. He is a middle-aged and humble person who is not married. To improve his financial situation, he works overtime and spends most of his time in the apartment complex. He finds comfort in his pet dog whom he calls Bro. Pavi's owner rents out his apartment to another woman, with whom he starts communicating slowly.

Advertisement