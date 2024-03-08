Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up L2: Empuraan Third Schedule Shoot In New York, Shares PIC

Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, is creating waves among movie enthusiasts. This film, a sequel to his debut film Lucifer featuring Mohanlal, is eagerly awaited. Recently, the team wrapped up its third schedule in New York, sparking more interest.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to announce the completion of the New York schedule. Alongside a photo of himself in the US, he wrote, "End of schedule 3. 🇺🇸 #L2E #EMPURAAN". This post has added to the anticipation among fans.

Production of L2: Empuraan kicked off in October 2023. The movie has been filmed in various international locations. This promises a unique cinematic journey for viewers.