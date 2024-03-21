Sathyabhama Stands Firm On Casteist Remarks Against R. L. V. Ramakrishnan, Sparking Outrage And Condemnation

Controversy Arises Over Sathyabhama's Casteist Comments Against R. L. V. Ramakrishnan: Dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama has sparked controversy with her recent casteist remarks directed at R L V Ramakrishnan, a dancer, actor, and the brother of the late Kalabhavan Mani. Sathyabhama's comments, made during an interview with a YouTube channel, targeted Ramakrishnan's complexion and his abilities as a performer.

Advertisement

In the interview, Sathyabhama commented, 'He has the complexion of a crow and is not apt for Mohiniyattam performance." sparking outrage and condemnation from various quarters. Her derogatory remarks have triggered widespread protests across different sectors and on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Yesterday, R. L. V. Ramakrishnan took to Facebook to address Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist remarks. In his post, he expressed concern over the impact of such discriminatory attitudes on artists from scheduled castes, emphasising the need for legal action against individuals harbouring such prejudiced views. Ramakrishnan's post has garnered significant support from individuals rallying behind him in solidarity.

RLV Ramakrishnan also stated that legal action would be pursued regarding the insult. He mentioned that Sathyabhama had previously insulted him, and this recurrence is unacceptable.

Advertisement

Sathyabhama's Derogatory Statement:

"Mohiniyattam dancers should embody the enchanting qualities of'mohinis.' Look at him; he has the complexion of a crow. Mohiniyattam, traditionally performed with legs spread apart, becomes distasteful when a man performs it in such a manner. If men are to perform Mohiniyattam, they should be very handsome. However, his appearance is not appealing at all, not even to his own mother, who birthed him."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sathyabhama remained steadfast in her stance regarding her remarks. She emphasised that her views on Mohiniyattam were purely personal. Additionally, she asserted to reporters that male performers in Mohiniyattam should be handsome.