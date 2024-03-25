The GOAT Life Advance Bookings Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Real-Life Adventure Film Tickets Are Hot Cakes!

Prithviraj Sukumaran's The GOAT Life Advance Bookings Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film that his fans and movie lovers are excitedly looking forward to is 'The GOAT Life,' directed by Blessy. The movie is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on March 28 and is going to be one of the most remarkable films in the actor-director-producer's career as a performer.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, The GOAT Life's advance bookings in Kerala are setting a new record. The bookings began for the film's Malayalam version and the makers have succeeded in creating an impact and pre-release buzz for this movie releasing in multiple languages for the first time for Prithviraj Sukumaran's solo film.

The GOAT Life OTT Platform

The movie's digital streaming rights were sold for a decent price to the OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie will stream on this platform after its successful theatrical run.

The GOAT Life Advance Bookings Kerala

After the ticket sales began, Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans waited no second to secure their share of the movie tickets on the first day of the first show. The bookings began on a massive note as it was reported that about Rs 1.5 Crore worth of tickets were already sold immediately.

Going with the trend, The GOAT Life aka Aadujeevitham is expected to take forward the Malayalam film industry's success streak after Manjummel Boys, Premalu, Bramayugam, etc.

The GOAT Life Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead role of Najeeb Muhammed while Amala Paul will be seen in the character of Sainu. Jimmy Jean-Louis played the role of Ibrahim Khadiri. In addition, there are many actors including Rik Aby, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, Giovanni V.Guisti, Ajesh Babu, Tlaib Al Balushi, Akef Najem, and Nazer Karutheni among others.

