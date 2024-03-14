The GOAT Life OTT Platform Fixed: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Intriguing Survival Thriller's Digital Rights Sold

The GOAT Life OTT Platform Fixed: The GOAT Life is the latest survival thriller featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead playing the real-life character of Najeeb Muhammad, a Malayali migrant worker from India who went to Saudi Arabia for work.

Based on the book written by Benyamin titled 'Aadujeevitham,' The GOAT Life was directed by Blessy. The movie is gearing up to hit the screens on March 28 worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The movie was in the making for numerous years, and the entire cast and crew had to undergo many schedule changes apart from other budget-related issues to complete The GOAT Life.

The makers have officially claimed that the movie was first thought of about 16 years ago. Blessy, who read the novel in 2008 had been dreaming of making it into a feature film ever since. He also worked for over 10 years on the script and, six years were spent on the film's shooting.

The film's teaser and trailer were released as part of the promotional campaign ahead of its grand theatrical release. They met with huge appreciation. Prithviraj Sukumaran poured life into the character and all of his conviction is visible in the glimpse.

The GOAT Life Synopsis

The movie written and directed by Blessy and Benyamin charts the journey of an Indian migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad, who lands in Saudi Arabia to earn for his family. However, his slavery in the middle of deserts with nothing but goats as their herd prompts him to take an extreme step.

The GOAT Life OTT Platform Fixed

As per the available update, the digital streaming rights to this real-life survival drama The Goat Life have been bought for a decent price by the OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar, a frontrunner for all the exciting Malayalam films. The makers are said to have closed the deal for The GOAT Life's digital rights, ahead of the theatrical release.

The GOAT Life Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead role of Najeeb Muhammed while Amala Paul will be seen in the character of Sainu. Jimmy Jean-Louis played the role of Ibrahim Khadiri. In addition, there are many actors including Rik Aby, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, Giovanni V.Guisti, Ajesh Babu, Tlaib Al Balushi, Akef Najem, and Nazer Karutheni among others.

The GOAT Life Crew

