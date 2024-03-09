The Goat Life Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's New Film Promises To Be Visual Spectacle

The Goat Life trailer: The Goat Life has been making its mark on social media; from its sensational posters to its captivating and heartwarming behind-the-scenes videos, the film promises to be nothing short of a visual spectacle.

After what feels like an extraordinarily long wait to audiences all around the world, the National Award Winner, Blessy directorial, has finally released its trailer. The awe-inducing story revolves around the real life Najeeb and his unreal journey filled with tribulations in search of a better life. With Prithviraj Sukumaran's astounding transformation and various looks, as well as the goosebump-inducing visuals of the vast and magnificent desert, the trailer offers a beautiful dive into the world of The Goat Life.

Speaking about the trailer and the film, Blessy said, "I personally feel The Goat Life is the greatest survival adventure ever, simply because something as unbelievable as that actually happened to someone. Truth has never been stranger than fiction. Actually the tagline for the novel from which the movie is adapted from itself is 'lives we have not lived are all myths for us'. It has been a decade, but I only spent half the time Richard Attenborough spent making Gandhi, it's not a big deal. I hope the audiences enjoy the film and the world we are presenting to them."

Sharing his experience on The Goat Life, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, "It's been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade long wait the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil. From Covid Days to today, The Goat Life has been an unexpected and an unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy sir's vision and watch a maestro like A.R.Rahman bring music to life. The Goat Life is more than just a movie for us, it's a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same."

