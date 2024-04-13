Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Pranav Mohanlal's Comedy-Drama Steadily Holds

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Varshangalkku Shesham is the latest period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles, was released to a thumping response at the box office on April 11.

Advertisement

Varshangalkku Shesham Synopsis

Two men named Murali and Venu leave Kerala for Kodambakam, Madras (set in the period) to make it big. They become friends and embark on their dreams.

Advertisement