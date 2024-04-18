Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: Vineeth Sreenivasan's Film Shines; Makes Over Rs 50 Crore

arshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 50 Crore: Varshangalkku Shesham is one of the latest sensations at the Malayalam box office, which is registering back-to-back blockbusters. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie which stars Pranay Mohanlal is getting highly positive reviews from the critics.

Varshangalkku Shesham Synopsis

Two men named Murali and Venu leave Kerala for Kodambakam, Madras (set in the period) to make it big. They become friends and embark on their dreams.

