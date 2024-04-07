Oru Sarkar Ulpannam OTT Release: Find Out When To Watch Subish Sudhi And Shelly Starrer Movie

Oru Sarkar Ulpannam OTT Release: "Oru Sarkar Ulpannam," a Malayalam film, hit theatres on February 15, 2024. Directed by T. V. Renjith, the movie stars Subish Sudhi, Shelly N. Kumar, Aju Varghese, and Gouri G. Kishan in lead roles. Additionally, it features renowned actors such as Vineeth Vasudevan, Jaffer Idukki, and Hareesh Kanaran.

Oru Sarkar Ulpannam Synopsis

Divya, portrayed by Gouri G. Kishan, a newly appointed ASHA worker, faces pressure from the health inspector to find a volunteer in her village. This volunteer must be a man with more than three children who is willing to undergo the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedure. Despite her reluctance, Divya diligently searches the entire village in an effort to persuade eligible men. However, her attempts prove to be unsuccessful.

