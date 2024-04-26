Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Expected To Open Strongly

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam film directed by Vineeth Kumar, featuring Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The movie was released in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Pavi Caretaker Premise

The life of an unmarried caretaker takes a turn when he develops an unexpected connection, bringing happiness to his otherwise routine life in a residential complex as he navigates life's obstacles.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Pavi Caretaker is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office.

