Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Shows Growth Over The Weekend

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam movie directed by Vineeth Kumar. It stars Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar in the main roles. The film premiered in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Pavi Caretaker Premise

An unmarried caretaker's life changes dramatically when he forms a surprising bond, infusing his otherwise monotonous days in a residential complex with joy as he deals with life's challenges.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Pavi Caretaker performed well on its first two days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 2.23 crore India net.

