Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Expects Steady Growth

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam film helmed by Vineeth Kumar. It features Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar in leading roles. The movie debuted in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Advertisement

Pavi Caretaker Premise

Pavi is a caretaker in a residential apartment complex in Kerala. His life takes a turn when he forms an unforeseen connection, bringing happiness to his otherwise routine days in the complex while facing life's challenges.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Pavi Caretaker performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 3.56 crore India net.

Advertisement