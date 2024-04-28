Pavi Caretaker Kerala Box Office Collection: Dileep's Movie Anticipated To Shine In First Weekend

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam film directed by Vineeth Kumar. The movie features Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar as the lead actors. It debuted in cinemas on April 26, 2024. An unmarried caretaker's life changes dramatically when he forms a surprising bond, infusing his otherwise monotonous days in a residential complex with joy as he deals with life's challenges. According to film industry tracker What The Fuss, "Pavi Caretaker" is expected to make a strong showing on Sunday. The movie's first weekend gross is anticipated to approach ₹3.5 crore at the Kerala Box Office. This suggests that the film resonated well with audiences and is performing robustly. "Pavi Caretaker" features a diverse cast of actors. Dileep stars as Pavithran, also known as Pavi, who works as a security guard in an apartment complex. Vineeth Kumar also brings his skills to the film, while Johny Antony portrays Maathan and Radhika Sarathkumar plays Mariyamma. Swathi Konde appears as Leena, Rosmi as Jeena, and Shreya Rukmini as Janaki. Jodhi Jayakumar takes on the role of Malini, and Dilina plays Sruthi. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty as Ratheesh, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, and Deepu G. Panicker. This talented ensemble adds depth to the narrative, creating a rich and captivating film. The film was directed by Vineeth Kumar and written by Rajesh Raghavan. It was produced by Dileep under the Grand Production banner. Sanu Thahir handled the cinematography, while Deepu Joseph managed the editing. The music was composed by Midhun Mukundan.
