Premalu Box Office Collection Day 39 Prediction: Naslen's Movie Sees Continued Success

Premalu Box Office Collection Prediction: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Box Office Collection Day 39 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Premalu performed well on its first 38 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 60.71 Cr India net. Please note that the Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released on March 8, 2024, and the Tamil-dubbed version hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 1.95 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 12.6 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.2 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 1.55 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.25 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 14.85 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 2.2 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.45 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 20 [3rd Wednesday] ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 21 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.8 Cr

Week 3 Collection ₹ 9.65 Cr

Day 22 [4th Friday] ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 23 [4th Saturday] ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 24 [4th Sunday] ₹ 2.45 Cr

Day 25 [4th Monday] ₹ 0.8 Cr

Day 26 [4th Tuesday] ₹ 0.7 Cr

Day 27 [4th Wednesday] ₹ 0.65 Cr

Day 28 [4th Thursday] ₹ 0.75 Cr

Week 4 Collection ₹ 8 Cr

Day 29 [5th Friday] ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 30 [5th Saturday] ₹ 2 Cr

Day 31 [5th Sunday] ₹ 2.35 Cr

Day 32 [5th Monday] ₹ 0.85 Cr

Day 33 [5th Tuesday] ₹ 0.8 Cr

Day 34 [5th Wednesday] ₹ 0.8 Cr

Day 35 [5th Thursday] ₹ 0.77 Cr

Week 5 Collection ₹ 9.17 Cr

Day 36 [6th Friday] ₹ 1.35 Cr

Day 37 [6th Saturday] ₹ 2.35 Cr

Day 38 [6th Sunday] ₹ 2.74 Cr rough data

Day 39 [6th Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 60.71 Cr

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.