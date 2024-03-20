Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Online

Premalu OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Advertisement

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Advertisement

Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" hit theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th. Meanwhile, recent updates reveal that Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for "Premalu," with digital streaming scheduled to begin on March 29.

Advertisement

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.