Premalu OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Rom-com Movie

Premalu OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released in cinemas on March 8, 2024, with the Tamil version following suit on March 15th. The film began streaming digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar starting April 12, available not only in Malayalam but also in Tamil and Hindi. Furthermore, the Telugu version is accessible on Aha. Whether audiences missed it in theatres or are eager for a digital rewatch, they can now indulge in the movie's charm from the comfort of their homes.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Naslen K. Gafoor as Sachin Santhosh, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu Roy, Mathew Thomas as Thomas (extended cameo appearance), Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis, Akhila Bhargavan as Karthika, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika a.k.a. "Wanderlust", Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas' Fried Chicken manager, AR Rajaganesh as Colleague, K.S. Prasad as Sachin's father, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan (cameo appearance), among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

The movie provides a peek into the lively culture and scenic landscapes of Hyderabad. Primarily, the storyline unfolds within the city of Hyderabad.

The movie features a musical score and songs composed by Vishnu Vijay. It includes the iconic track 'Ya Ya Ya Yadava' by KS Chithra and P. Unnikrishnan from the 1996 film Devaraagam, originally composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani, which gained immense popularity upon its reuse in this film. Additionally, veteran KG Markose made a comeback to movies with his song "Telangana Bommalu" after a short break.