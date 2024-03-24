Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Surpasses ₹ 125 Crore Mark

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection Update

In a recent revelation by film industry trackers, Premalu has soared past the coveted 125 crore milestone in worldwide gross earnings, solidifying its position as one of the most commercially successful ventures in Mollywood history.

With this remarkable achievement, Premalu joins the ranks of esteemed Malayalam blockbusters, standing alongside top earners like Manjummel Boys, '2018', Pulimurugan, and Lucifer. According to the latest data provided by Friday Matinee, Manjummel Boys holds the crown as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, with an impressive figure of 208 crores in approximately 31 days. '2018' is in the second position with 175.10 crores, and Pulimurugan is in the third position with 137.35 crores. Premalu is in the fourth position with 126 crores, approximately in 44 days, and Lucifer is in the fifth position with 125.10 crores. This underscores the enduring appeal and widespread acclaim garnered by these movies, marking significant milestones in the Malayalam film industry.

Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" hit theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th. Meanwhile, recent updates reveal that Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for "Premalu," with digital streaming scheduled to begin on March 29.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

