Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen's Movie Poised To Surpass  ₹ 115 Crores Globally

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released on March 8, 2024, and the Tamil-dubbed version hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection

Premalu, the sensational Malayalam rom-com, is poised to achieve monumental success as it gears up to cross the 115 crore+ mark worldwide by the end of today's run, according to the film industry tracker, Friday Matinee. With a budget of just 9 crores, this blockbuster has emerged as a true game-changer, proving its mettle as a super hit. The resounding success of Premalu underscores its status as a super-blockbuster, setting new benchmarks in the industry and delighting audiences globally with its captivating storyline and stellar performances.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.