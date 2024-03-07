Rani The Real Story OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch The Movie Starring Urvashi, Indrans, And Bhavana

Rani - The Real Story OTT Release: "Rani - The Real Story" is an investigative thriller film helmed by actor-director-screenwriter Shanker Ramakrishnan, and it hit theatres on September 21st.

Rani's story unravels the murder of a prominent political figure and the subsequent investigation, delving into various aspects of the man's life as witnessed by those in his inner circle. His wife, sister, mistress, confidante, and others intimately connected to him gradually reveal the complexities of Dharmarajan, also known as Selvan, a local legislator.

Filmed in the southern regions of Thiruvananthapuram and sections of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, which was once part of Travancore, the movie unfolds in the hilly landscapes of the area, where several quarries were once active. While the actual shooting of the film was completed in just 22 days, significant attention and care were dedicated to the post-production phase.

Rani - The Real Story OTT Release Date And Platform

The highly anticipated investigative thriller "Rani - The Real Story" has finally made its digital debut, now available for streaming exclusively on Manorama Max from March 7th onwards. "Rani" promises an immersive viewing experience. Now, audiences can delve into the depths of this enthralling story from the comfort of their homes, accessible at their fingertips via Manorama Max.

'Rani - The Real Story' Cast And Crew

Penned and directed by Shanker, "Rani - The Real Story" boasts a captivating ensemble cast that includes esteemed actors like Maniyanpillai Raju, Urvashi, Guru Somasundaram, Indrans, Maala Parvathy, Anumol, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Honey Rose, Ashwin Gopinath, and Aswath Lal, among others. Urvashi portrays the role of Sheela, Dharmarajan's sister and an author; Maala Parvathy takes on the character of Maheshwari, the politician's mistress; and Anumol embodies Sona, the affluent daughter of a prosperous liquor contractor. Notably, Niyathi Kadambi makes her debut in Malayalam cinema through this film.

Niyathi takes on the role of Rani, a domestic helper employed in various households. Bhavana portrays an idealistic teacher who becomes entangled in a web of conspiracies when she initiates a project to rehabilitate wastelands once thriving with quarrying activities.