Gold Twitter Review: Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About Alphonse Puthren's Comedy Thriller!

According to the available information, Gold charts the story of a middle-class guy named Joshi, who runs a mobile shop. He buys a new car after his marriage is fixed with a girl called Radha. The events that unfold within four days of buying the car are depicted in a hilarious set-up by the director.

Written, directed, and edited by Alphonse Puthren, Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles hit the screens albeit a bit late on December 1. The movie is touted to be a comedy thriller and raised many brows as the makers refrained from taking out any kind of promotional activity to leverage the film.

A few enthusiastic movie buffs who waited through the cancelled shows and managed to catch the first show of Gold on its release day have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion on the film. Here are a few of those first opinion tweets down below:

The movie also stars Deepti Sati, Ajmal Ameer, Chemban Vinod Hose, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Saiji Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Shanti Krishna, Krishna Shankar, Vinay Fort, and Lalu Alex among others in crucial roles.

Gold's cinematography was handled by Anend C Chandran and Vishwajith Odukkathil. The film's music and tunes were composed by Rajesh Murugesan. The movie is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen. The movie's shooting was wrapped up in June 2022 and Gold underwent a vigorous and tough post-production phase. The film's release was delayed due to reasons.