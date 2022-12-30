Malikappuram Twitter Review: Unni Mukundan's Drama Hit The Screens & This Is What Netizens Opine
Malikappuram starring Unni Mukundan, and directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar was released all over Kerala on December 30. The movie hit the screens amid fewer expectations but is gaining momentum. The movie was written by Abhilash Pillai.
Malikappuram is an action drama and depicts the journey of an eight-year-old girl named Kallu of Panchalimedu village, who has a deep desire to visit Sabarimala. Does Kallu fulfill her dream? Whom did she meet on the way? What happened at the end? is all to be seen on the big screen.
A few enthusiastic moviegoers, who are crazy for new releases and watched the film a bit earlier than the rest, have shared their opinions on Twitter. Check them out here:
Malikappuram also stars Saiju Kurup, Manoj K Jayaram, Ramesh Pisharody, and Renji Panicker, Alphy Panjikaran, TG Ravi, Sreepath, Sampath Ram among others who played crucial roles in the film.
The movie is produced by Neeta Pinto and Priya Venu. Music was composed by Ranjin Raj and editing was handled by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. Vishnu Narayanan cranked the camera.
- Unni Mukundan Releases Transaction Statements Refuting Actor Bala's Non-Payment Allegations
- \"I Am Overwhelmed With Joy\", Says Samantha On Yashoda's Success
- Yashoda Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Completes A Successful Week!
- Yashoda Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Film Continues To Perform Well!
- Yashoda Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Movie Achieves Breakeven In Overseas!
- Yashoda Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hari & Harish's Telugu Debut With Samantha Wins!
- Yashoda Director Duo Hari And Harish Hint At A Possible Sequel?
- Yashoda Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Film Holds Steady For The Weekend
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejoices With Her Trainer Over Yashoda's Success; Thanks Him For Jalebi
- Yashoda Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Action Thriller Opens On A Positive Note!
- Yashoda OTT Release Date & Time: Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller Will Stream From Dec 9 On Prime Video!
- Yashoda Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download