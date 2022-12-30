Malikappuram Twitter Review: Unni Mukundan's Drama Hit The Screens & This Is What Netizens Opine

Malikappuram starring Unni Mukundan, and directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar was released all over Kerala on December 30. The movie hit the screens amid fewer expectations but is gaining momentum. The movie was written by Abhilash Pillai.

Malikappuram is an action drama and depicts the journey of an eight-year-old girl named Kallu of Panchalimedu village, who has a deep desire to visit Sabarimala. Does Kallu fulfill her dream? Whom did she meet on the way? What happened at the end? is all to be seen on the big screen.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers, who are crazy for new releases and watched the film a bit earlier than the rest, have shared their opinions on Twitter. Check them out here:

Malikappuram also stars Saiju Kurup, Manoj K Jayaram, Ramesh Pisharody, and Renji Panicker, Alphy Panjikaran, TG Ravi, Sreepath, Sampath Ram among others who played crucial roles in the film.

The movie is produced by Neeta Pinto and Priya Venu. Music was composed by Ranjin Raj and editing was handled by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. Vishnu Narayanan cranked the camera.