Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Twitter Review: Netizens Have THIS To Say About The Fantasy Drama!

Mammootty's fantasy drama, written and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, hit the screens on January 19 all over Kerala and a few parts of the world. The movie, which is co-produced by Mammootty is met with positive reviews from the fans of the actor and movie critics.

The movie's premise is rather unique and intriguing. The movie portrays the life of a person named Jameson(Mammootty), who is en-route to Kerala from Velankanni with a group of Malayali tourists, from where he belongs. After the bus takes a halt at a rural Tamil Nadu village for a lunch break, Jameson wanders off into the village and behaves like a person named Sundaram, a local of the village. The entire incidents confuse the group of tourists as well as the villagers. What happens next? is to be seen on the big screen.

