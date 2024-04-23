Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Mohanlal's Performance Of Viral Song From Jawan, Calls Him 'OG Zinda Banda'

Shah Rukh Khan Hails Mohanlal's Moves For Zinda Banda From Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration for Mohanlal's captivating performance of the song "Zinda Banda" during the Vanitha Film Awards 2024.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) praised Mohanlal for dancing to the song in an extraordinary way, even stating that he wished he could have performed it as well as the esteemed actor. Khan's appreciation highlighted the impact of Mohanlal's legacy, referring to him as the 'OG Zinda Banda' and expressing his eagerness to meet for dinner.

Advertisement