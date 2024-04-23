Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Mohanlal's Performance Of Viral Song From Jawan, Calls Him 'OG Zinda Banda'

Shah Rukh Khan Hails Mohanlal's Moves For Zinda Banda From Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration for Mohanlal's captivating performance of the song "Zinda Banda" during the Vanitha Film Awards 2024. Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) praised Mohanlal for dancing to the song in an extraordinary way, even stating that he wished he could have performed it as well as the esteemed actor. Khan's appreciation highlighted the impact of Mohanlal's legacy, referring to him as the 'OG Zinda Banda' and expressing his eagerness to meet for dinner. Shah Rukh Khan's post showcased the mutual respect between the two megastars and underscored the magic of Mohanlal's performance. Fans were delighted by the exchange, which captured the essence of their camaraderie and the happiness Shah Rukh Khan had watching Mohanlal dance to the Zinda Banda song from Jawan. As two of the industry's most beloved icons, their connection adds a layer of excitement for fans anticipating future collaborations. Mohanlal's response to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet was gracious and playful. In his reply, he acknowledged Khan's unique style and iconic performance, saying, "nobody can do it like you!" Mohanlal added that Shah Rukh will always be the "OG Zinda Banda" in his signature fashion, expressing gratitude for Khan's kind words. Mohanlal ended his reply with a lighthearted invitation to dance to some "Zinda Banda" over breakfast, not just dinner, showcasing the camaraderie between the two megastars and hinting at their shared enjoyment of the song.
