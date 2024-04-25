Supriya Menon’s Heartfelt Anniversary Post For Husband Prithviraj Sukumaran: 13 Years With You! Wow!

Prithviraj Sukumaran And Supriya Menon's Wedding Anniversary:Supriya Menon posted a sweet tribute to her husband, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, in celebration of their 13th wedding anniversary. Along with a beautiful photograph of the couple, Supriya shared a heartfelt note on Instagram reflecting on their journey together.

In her post, she reminisced about their growth from young adults to becoming parents of a beautiful daughter and the challenges they have faced. Despite the obstacles, Supriya expressed gratitude for their enduring partnership and mutual support. She ended the post by wishing her husband a happy anniversary and expressing her hopes for many more years together, pursuing their dreams and living their best lives.

