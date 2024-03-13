Thankamani Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Modest Figures Anticipated For Dileep's Movie

Thankamani Box Office Collection Prediction: "Thankamani" is a Malayalam crime thriller penned and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The movie hit theatres on March 7, 2024.

Produced by R. B. Choudary under Super Good Films and Raaffi Mathirra under Iffaar Media, the movie features Dileep in the lead role. Dileep stars in the film, which is inspired by a true event that took place in Thankamany in October 1986.

Thankamani Premise

Thankamani is inspired by events that unfolded on October 21, 1986, in the village of Thankamany. A dispute over a bus service escalated into a confrontation, leading to a police baton charge and gunfire.

The project was initially revealed in January 2023 with the working title D 148, marking Dileep's 148th film. Later, in September 2023, the official title "Thankamani" was announced. Principal photography commenced in January 2023 in Kottayam and concluded in August 2023. Filming locations spanned across Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal, Poonjar, Kuttikkanam, Peermade, and Kattappana.

Thankamani Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Thankamani earned an estimated₹ 2.12 crore India net on its first 6 days at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0.53 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 0.41 Cr rough data

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 0.44 Cr rough data

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.45 Cr rough data

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 0.15 Cr rough data

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.14 Cr rough data

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 2.12 Cr

Thankamani Cast And Crew

The movie features a stellar cast, including Dileep portraying Abel Joshua Maathan, Pranitha Subhash as Arpitha Nath IPS, Neeta Pillai playing Anitha Varkey, and Manoj K. Jayan appearing as Mani Peter. Sudev Nair takes on the role of Roy, while Malavika Menon portrays Rahel, and Ajmal Ameer embodies Robin Paul IPS. Santhosh Keezhattoor plays Nithin Panicker, alongside Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique as George Peruvanthanam, and John Vijay as Michael Kuruvila. Additional notable actors include Sampath Ram as Eppan Mattakkavan, Kottayam Ramesh as Varadharajan, Major Ravi as DIG Urmees Tharakan IPS, Rajesh Sharma as Maniyanpilla, Azees Nedumangad as Thankachan, Remya Panicker as Roshni, Sminu Sijo as Lilly, and Anjana as Jwala. Furthermore, Spadikam Sunny (PN Sunny) takes on the character of Podippara Vakkan.

