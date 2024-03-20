Thankamani OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Dileep's Movie Online

Thankamani OTT Release: "Thankamani" is a Malayalam crime thriller penned and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The movie hit theatres on March 7, 2024.

Produced by R. B. Choudary under Super Good Films and Raaffi Mathirra under Iffaar Media, the movie features Dileep in the lead role. Dileep stars in the film, which is inspired by a true event that took place in Thankamany in October 1986.

Thankamani Premise

Thankamani is inspired by events that unfolded on October 21, 1986, in the village of Thankamany. A dispute over a bus service escalated into a confrontation, leading to a police baton charge and gunfire.

The project was initially revealed in January 2023 with the working title D 148, marking Dileep's 148th film. Later, in September 2023, the official title "Thankamani" was announced. Principal photography commenced in January 2023 in Kottayam and concluded in August 2023. Filming locations spanned across Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal, Poonjar, Kuttikkanam, Peermade, and Kattappana.

Thankamani OTT Release Platform

After receiving a lukewarm response at the box office, the Dileep-starrer 'Thankamani' is now preparing for its digital premiere on an OTT platform. Viewers who missed its theatrical run have been eagerly anticipating news of the movie's OTT release. Although the exact date remains unconfirmed, fans can expect the action-packed drama to arrive on the Saina Play OTT platform in the first or second week of April.

Thankamani Cast And Crew

The movie features a stellar cast, including Dileep portraying Abel Joshua Maathan, Pranitha Subhash as Arpitha Nath IPS, Neeta Pillai playing Anitha Varkey, and Manoj K. Jayan appearing as Mani Peter. Sudev Nair takes on the role of Roy, while Malavika Menon portrays Rahel, and Ajmal Ameer embodies Robin Paul IPS. Santhosh Keezhattoor plays Nithin Panicker, alongside Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique as George Peruvanthanam, and John Vijay as Michael Kuruvila. Additional notable actors include Sampath Ram as Eppan Mattakkavan, Kottayam Ramesh as Varadharajan, Major Ravi as DIG Urmees Tharakan IPS, Rajesh Sharma as Maniyanpilla, Azees Nedumangad as Thankachan, Remya Panicker as Roshni, Sminu Sijo as Lilly, and Anjana as Jwala. Furthermore, Spadikam Sunny (PN Sunny) takes on the character of Podippara Vakkan.

