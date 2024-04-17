Vanitha Film Awards 2024: Unveiling The Date, Time, Venue, And Exciting Winners Prediction List!

Vanitha Film Awards 2024: The Vanitha Film Awards, hosted by Vanitha, a magazine under the Malayala Manorama group in Kerala, are an annual celebration of excellence in both artistic and technical aspects of Malayalam cinema. Since its inception in 1998, this prestigious event has grown in prominence, becoming one of Kerala's most-watched award ceremonies, held and broadcast annually.

Vanitha Film Awards Categories

The Vanitha Film Awards feature a diverse range of categories that recognise excellence in various aspects of Malayalam cinema. These categories include the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring outstanding contributions to the industry. Additionally, awards are presented for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Movie, acknowledging exceptional performances and filmmaking. The ceremony also celebrates audience favourites with awards such as Popular Movie, Popular Actor, and Popular Actress. Special performances by both male and female actors are recognised, along with accolades for Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Other categories include Best Comedian, Best Villain, Best Star Pair, Best Newcomer Actor, and Best Newcomer Actress, highlighting emerging talent. Awards are also given for excellence in music, lyrics, cinematography, scriptwriting, direction, and choreography, showcasing the diverse talents within the industry.

