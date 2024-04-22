Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie To Sustain Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama with a screenplay penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The musical composition for the film's original songs and score is provided by newcomer Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

The filming of "Varshangalkku Shesham" took place over 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew visited 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the true spirit of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil managed the cinematography, and Ranjan Abraham handled the film's editing.

