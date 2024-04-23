Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Sees Declining Trend

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features an exceptional cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Newcomer Amrit Ramnath provides the musical score and original songs for the film. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" spanned 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew shot in 50 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically convey the essence of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil was responsible for the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham oversaw the editing.

