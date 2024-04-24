Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Maintains Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Amrit Ramnath, a newcomer, composed the film's musical score and original songs. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the film premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

The filming of "Varshangalkku Shesham" took place over 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew worked in 50 different locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the film's true essence. Viswajith Odukkathil managed the cinematography, and Ranjan Abraham handled the editing.

Advertisement