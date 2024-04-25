Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Faces Continued Decline

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The musical score and original songs were composed by newcomer Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the movie debuted in theatres on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

"Varshangalkku Shesham" was filmed over a period of 40 days, spanning from October to December 2023. The crew shot in 50 different locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically portray the film's atmosphere. Viswajith Odukkathil was responsible for cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham took charge of editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, Venu and Murali left Kerala for Kodambakkam, Madras, to pursue their dreams of making it in the film industry. During that era, Kodambakkam was known as the vibrant hub of the South Indian film scene.

Advertisement