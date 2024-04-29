Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Vineeth's Movie Slows Down In Earnings

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film showcases a talented cast featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The music and original songs for the movie were composed by emerging musician Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the movie premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

"Varshangalkku Shesham" was shot over 40 days, from October to December 2023. The production team made use of 50 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to create a genuine setting for the film. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

Two young men depart from their hometown to pursue their ambition of making it big in the South Indian film industry of the 1970s and '80s. The narrative centres on their journey and the highs and lows they encounter along the way.

