Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Film Continues Its Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a period comedy-drama in Malayalam, penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The ensemble cast includes Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Debutant Amrit Ramnath composed the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" hit theaters on April 11, 2024.

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" spanned 40 days, stretching from October to December 2023. The crew embarked on a journey across 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the essence of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil took charge of cinematography duties, while Ranjan Abraham oversaw the editing process.

