Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Maintains Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a period comedy-drama in Malayalam with a screenplay written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Debutant Amrit Ramnath lends his talent to the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" graced theatres on April 11, 2024.

The filming of "Varshangalkku Shesham" lasted for 40 days, spanning from October to December 2023. The crew embarked on a journey across 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically capture the essence of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham did the editing of the movie.

