Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Shows Steady Performance

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama with a screenplay written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features an impressive cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Newcomer Amrit Ramnath brings his musical expertise to the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" debuted in theatres on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" spanned 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew travelled to 50 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically portray the film's essence. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham was responsible for editing the film.

Advertisement