Varshangalkku Shesham Hit Or Flop: Find Out The Audience Verdict Of Pranav Mohanlal & Dhyan's Movie

Varshangalkku Shesham Hit Or Flop: Varshangalkku Shesham is a Malayalam-language period comedy-drama film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The film's original songs and background score were composed by debutant Amrit Ramnath. Varshangalkku Shesham was produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas and was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Filming for Varshangalkku Shesham ran for 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew travelled across 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the movie. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham did the editing of the movie.

