Varshangalkku Shesham Review By Mohanlal: A Heartfelt Reflection On Nostalgia And Life's Journeys

Varshangalkku Shesham Review By Mohanlal: Mohanlal praised Vineeth Sreenivasan's film 'Varshangalkku Shesham,' recalling the nostalgia it evoked. He extended gratitude to the entire film crew for their dedication. Mohanlal watched the movie with his wife, Suchitra, and shared a photo of their viewing experience along with a handwritten note on social media.

Advertisement

"Is there anyone who does not look back at life's journey? No matter how insignificant, amidst the milestones, one can discern the chapters of suffering in the distance. Watching Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham,' I too revisited my past. Vineeth refrains from reliving the harsh past with equal intensity. Instead, the film encapsulates a philosophical smile that emerges after enduring life's trials. My heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the making of this film. With warm regards, Mohanlal," penned the actor.

Advertisement