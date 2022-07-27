Addinath Kothare Finds Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot ‘Inspiring’; Read Statement

Many celebs reacted to Ranveer Singh's act of going naked in front of the camera. On the other hand, some netizens have also criticised the actor for the same. Amidst all, Ranveer Singh's 83 co-star and Marathi actor Addinath Kothare was asked about the Padmaavat star's nude photoshoot.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. Ever since the Gully Boy star shared his naked pictures on Instagram, netizens have been sharing their reactions to the same. Let us tell you, a Mumbai-based NGO has filed FIR against Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting women's sentiments.

Interestingly, he supported Ranveer and said that he is inspiring many people. In an interview with Times of India, Addinath Kothare said, "I am very fond of Ranveer Singh. Everything he does is always inspiring. A lot of thought process goes in whatever he does."

The Chandramukhi actor further added, "Why it is being trolled, I don't know. It is not objectionable but very inspiring. The way he is carrying himself in the photoshoot is very inspiring. The people who are trolling him are just hardly a fraction and the rest of the world is in awe of him. Ranveer is an inspiration and he is one the finest actors we have in the industry."

We must say, Addinath is very much impressed by Ranveer Singh's photoshoot. After all, the fitness freak is also known for flaunting his chiselled body on Instagram. Fans are in love with his physique and acting talent.

Talking about Addinath Kothare's latest film, Chandramukhi also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mohan Agashe and others in key roles. The Prasad Oak directorial turned out to be a big hit at the box office.