A few days ago, reports were stating that Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti Jadhav are on the verge to get separated. Let us tell you, his wife Trupti dropped her last name 'Jadhav' and added her paternal name 'Akkalwar' on her social media handles. Apart from that, reports were also stating that they have been staying separately for two years. All these things spark the speculations about their divorce on the internet.
All Is Well Between Siddharth Jadhav And His Wife Trupti? Couple Celebrates Their Daughter Swara’s Birthday
Well, Siddharth Jadhav has already rubbished the reports of having differences with his wife Trupti in an interview with Hindustan Times. And now, the actor has again proved the same by sharing a couple of pictures of his daughter Swara's birthday celebration. Interestingly, Trupti was also a part of the birthday celebration and enjoyed some beautiful moments with her children and husband.
Siddharth Jadhav captioned his Instagram post as, "स्वरा च्या वाढदिवसाला तुम्ही दिलेल्या शुभेच्छांबद्दल मनापासून आभार lv u all... #birthday #party #swarajadhav #बापलेकीचीमज्जा #siddhumoments."
It has to be noted that Siddharth didn't tag his wife Trupti in the post. But looks like the couple has buried the hatchet for their kids. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.
Talking about Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar, the duo got married in 2007 and was blessed with two daughters. They had participated in the reality show Nach Baliye. Siddharth and Trupti have given major couple goals, however, their latest divorce reports must have left their fans heartbroken.
