Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis, Sharad Ponkshe Reacts To Aadesh Bandekar’s Post On Instagram

The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Not only commoners but the effects of issues are also being seen amongst the several Marathi celebs. Recently, actor Sharad Ponkshe reacted to his actor-friend Aadesh Bandekar's allegation against him. For the unversed, the Home Minister fame had shared a snippet of Sharad's video interview with Loksatta, in which he can be heard giving crediting politician Eknath Shinde for his recovery from cancer in his biography.

Let us tell you, Eknath Shinde is the one who has rebelled against the ruling alliance of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Amidst Maharashtra Political Crisis, Shiv Sena leader Aadesh Bandekar captioned the post as, "हा शरद पोंक्षे तुच ना ? (Is that you Sharad Ponkshe?)."

Reacting to his allegations, Sharad shared a page of his biography, in which he mentioned Aadesh Bandekar's name. He wrote, "शरद पोंक्षे कधीही काहीही विसरत नाही. @aadesh_bandekar. (Sharad Ponkshe never forgets anything)."

Sharad Ponkshe also stated, "मित्रा आदेश पुस्तक वाच.त्यात ज्याने ज्याने मदत केलेय त्या प्रत्येकाचे आभार मानलेत मी .मी तोच शरद पोंक्षे आहे प्रत्येकाबद्दल कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करणारा.मी कधीच काहीही विसरलेलो नाही.विसरणारही नाही.पक्षापलीकडची मैत्री आहे आपली.सोबत पुस्तकातला फोटो टाकत (Read my book my friend Aadesh. I have thanked each and everyone who helped me in my recovery. I am the same Sharad Ponkshe who expressed gratitude for everyone. I have never forgotten anything. I will never forget it)." (sic)

Looks like the differences between the old friends will be increased due to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. Let's wait for the next update.