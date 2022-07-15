Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestant Sonali Patil’s Brother Robbed By Goons In Pune; Actress Narrates Incident

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant and popular Marathi actress Sonali Patil's brother Abhijeet Patil recently came across a shocking incident in his life. He was reportedly attacked and robbed by a few goons at night in Hadapsar, Pune.

Sonali Patil recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself, in which she narrated the whole incident in Marathi. The Devmanus actress revealed that after celebrating his birthday with her, Abhijeet Patil went to his home by rickshaw at night.

According to her statement, her brother Abhijeet Patil tried to book an online cab, but due to heavy rains, he couldn't book one. Hence, he decided to go by auto rickshaw. During his journey to his house, a few goons suddenly came and stopped his auto. They forcefully grabbed him and robbed him.

See the video

Thankfully, he is safe now, but he lost his phone, bag, gold chain and cash. They also injured him as they covered his face with a cloth while looting him. He later shouted but by then, they ran away with his belongings. Well, the whole incident happened on the road linking Swargate and Hadapsar. For the unversed, the road is one of the quiet roads in Pune.

After the incident, Sonali Patil's brother filed an FIR in Hadapsar Police Station and the cops are investigating the matter. A few months ago, actors like Yogesh Sohoni, Savita Malpekar and Sanchit Chaudhari were also robbed by some unknown people. Such incidents are increasing in many metropolitan cities, and cops are urging people to be alert.