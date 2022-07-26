Bigg Boss Marathi 4 First Promo Out: Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show Is Set To Launch Soon

After the successful three seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi, fans are eager to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 4 on the small screen. Let us tell you, reports were stating that the makers have already started approaching celebrities from the Marathi Film Industry to be the contestants in the show. And guess what, we recently got a new update about the Mahesh Manjrekar show.

Colors Marathi recently released the first promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 on Instagram. They took to their Instagram handle and captioned it as, "मराठी मनोरंजनाचा Bigg Boss येतोय, लवकरच... आपल्या कलर्स मराठीवर. #ColorsMarathi #RangManalaBhidnare #BiggBossMarathi4 #BBM4."

Watch the promo

In the video, viewers can see a brand-new logo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 which is in purple colour. The makers informed fans that Bigg Boss Marathi 4 will go on-air soon. Well, the promo is going viral on social media, and many ex-contestants expressed their excitement in the comment sections.

Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Pushkar Jog commented, "tThis is a show extremely close to my heart .. it gave me a lot , taught me a lot .. & in my heart till I die ... @colorsmarathi." Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare and Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Akshay Waghmare have also shared their excitement for the same.

Let us tell you, Megha Dhade, Shiv Thakare and Vishhal Nikam won Bigg Boss Marathi 1, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and Bigg Boss Marathi 3 respectively. Coming back to Bigg Boss Marathi 4, the makers have not yet finalised the contestants for the show.

Currently, the set is being constructed and fans are eager to see the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house. Stay tuned for more updates!