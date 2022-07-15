Confirmed! Man Udu Udu Zhala To Go Off-Air In August; Actors Wrap Up The Shoot

Sad news for Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut fans! One of the popular shows of Zee Marathi, Man Udu Udu Zhala is going off-air in August. The last episode of the show is expected to be aired on August 13 or 14. Man Udu Udu Zhala will be replaced by the new show Tu Chal Pudha on August 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Man Udu Udu Zhala team recently wrapped up the shoot of the show. Actress Sharvari Kulkarni hosted a wrap-up party at her house in Mumbai. Interestingly, actors Ajinkya Raut, Hruta Durgule, Arun Nalawade, Reena Madhukar, Ruturaj Phadke, Amit Parab and others had a fun time at Sharvari's house.

Amit Parab, who played the role of Nayan Kanvinde shared some amazing pictures from Man Udu Udu Zhala's wrap-up party on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Thankful & Grateful For Everything Muuz Has Given Me. Especially An Opportunity To Work With Such A Talented & Lovely Bunch Of People. One Last Time. Team MUUZ. #WrapUpParty. All thanks to you @sharvariikulkarnii & your sweet family for hosting such a memorable evening for us and bringing the whole team of MUUZ under one roof. An evening to remember."

In the above pictures, one can see the cast members enjoying the last meeting with Man Udu Udu Zhala team. It is quite sad to know that the show is going off-air as it has always managed to make its position in the TRP chart of the top 10 shows every week.

Let us tell you, Hruta Durgule will now be seen in upcoming Marathi films Ananya and Timepass 3, which are scheduled to be released on July 22 and July 29 respectively. On the other hand, Ajinkya Raut is all set to make his big screen debut with the Marathi film Takatak 2. The film is all set to release on August 18, 2022.