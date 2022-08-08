Daagdi Chaawl 2: Daisy Shah Dazzles In Marathi Item Number Raghu Pinjryat Ala

Chandrakant Kanse's upcoming film Daagdi Chaawl 2 is creating solid buzz amongst the masses. The film stars Ankush Chaudhari, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Sawant in pivotal roles. Daagdi Chaawl 2 has been making headlines for various reasons, and one of them is for Bollywood diva Daisy Shah's first appearance in Marathi cinema.

Yes, you read that right! The Race 3 actress made her debut in Marathi cinema with an item number 'Raghu Pinjryat Ala' in the film Daagdi Chaawl 2. The makers recently dropped a video song on social media.

In the song, Daisy Shah is looking glamourous and her look is very much similar to Katrina Kaif's look in the song 'Chikni Chameli'. Her killer dance moves are indeed leaving fans amused. Let us tell you, the catchy dance number is sung by Mugdha Karhade and choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Sangeeta Ahir, who is also a producer of Daagdi Chaawl 2, shared a statement with the media. She said, "When we decided to include this song in the film, the first thing that came to my mind was Daisy Shah's face. We asked her about it and she immediately agreed. For a Hindi film actress to agree to work on the Marathi screen so quickly, it's a joy for us. The song team is so amazing that this song, Daisy's dance is sure to be loved by the audience. It's a song that will make everyone shake."

Talking about Daagdi Chaawl 2, the film is scheduled to be released on August 18, 2022. Let us tell you, the film is clashing with Takatak 2 at the box office.