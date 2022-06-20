As we all know, Ankush Chaudhari, Pooja Sawant and Makarand Deshpande-starrer Daagdi Chaawl was released in 2015 and it turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Marathi cinema. For the unversed, the film was inspired by Mumbai's actual Dagdi Chawl which was known for gangster activities during the 80s and the 90s and it was also the official residence of a gangster turned political leader Arun Gawli, who was popularly known as 'Daddy'.
Daagdi Chaawl 2 Teaser Out! Makarand Deshpande’s Film To Hit The Screens On August 18
After 7 years, the makers of the film are coming up with its sequel titled as Daagdi Chaawl 2. Makarand Deshpande recently took to his Instagram account, and shared the teaser of Daagdi Chaawl 2. He captioned the post as, "He is Back! डोक्यावर गांधी टोपी, पांढरा शुभ्र शर्ट-पायजमा, झुपकेदार मिशा, नजरेत आगीच्या ज्वाळा, काटक शरीरयष्टी.. गँगवॉरच्या इतिहासातील एक महत्वाचे नाव दगडी चाळीचा रॉबिन हूड, म्हणजेच अरुण गुलाब गवळी उर्फ 'डॅडी'! #DaagdiChaawl2 #दगडीचाळ२ #DaagdiChaawlOn18August #MangalMutriFilms #SangeetaAhirFilms."
Directed by Chandrakant Kanse, Daagdi Chaawl 2's teaser shows Makarand Deshpande as Daddy in deadly avatar. He looks strong, and confident and gives goosebumps at the same time. The teaser hasn't revealed more about the film but looks like, the makers are all set to give us a spine-chilling thriller in August.
Produced by Sangeeta Ahir, Daagdi Chaawl 2's story is written by Machchindra Bugade. The film has dialogues written by Sanjay Jamkhandi. Amitraj has composed the music for the film. After this teaser, fans can't wait to watch Daagdi Chaawl 2 in theatres!
