Gashmeer Mahajani is on cloud nine as his recent release Sarsenapati Hambirrao has not only impressed the cine-goers, but it has also set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Based on the Maratha warrior Hansaji Mohite who was later given the title of Sarnobat Hambirrao, the historic epic has even outperformed some of the recent Bollywood releases like Jersey, Anek to name a few.
Made on an estimated budget of Rs 10 Crore, the Pravin Tarde directorial has already crossed Rs 25-Crore mark and continues to have successful run in theatres.
Filmibeat reached out to Gashmeer Mahajani where the latter opened up on the film's success, the best compliment he received for his performance and more.
'What Makes Me Feel Validated As An Actor Is The Acclaim Both From The Critics & The Audience'
Q. Your latest film Sarsenapati Hambirrao has been well-received by the audience and continues to have them throng to theatres. Do you feel validated as an actor?
A. Obviously, I am very happy with the film's box office success. But more than that what makes me feel validated as an actor is the critical acclaim, not just from the critics, but also from the audiences who have seen the film.
The experiment of the same actor playing both the Chhatrapati Maharaj roles in the same film has been done for the first time in cinema. In the first half, I portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ( in his forties). The interval happens with his death. And in the second half, within minutes I re-enter as the 20-year-old Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It was a big responsibility because a single false note in the performance would have backfired very badly on both me and Pravin Tarde. But now that we are seeing the response and reactions of the audience, the way they are identifying even the finer nuances of the performance, it is overwhelming and that's what makes me feel validated as an actor. The box office success is obviously the cherry on the cake.
I will be forever thankful to Pravin Tarde for encouraging me, believing in me and allowing me to play the double role.
'I Have To Keep Improving And Outdoing Myself From What I Did On The Previous Day'
Q. What was the best compliment that you received for your performance?
A. Almost every reaction from people within the industry and also the general audience is super special to me. Because even a layman (a person not belonging to my field) who has seen the film is not just speaking about it emotionally but is practically dissecting finer details of the contrasting demeanour, voice & body language of both the roles.
It is very satisfying to read through such reactions. Also, it increases my responsibility as an actor to keep learning and improving my craft on every project that I am doing from now on. Every day, every shot that I give on the sets has to be a new learning experience and I have to keep improving and outdoing myself from what I did on the previous day.
'A Massive Success Definitely Gives Confidence To Producers To Pump In More Money Into The Industry'
Q. Do you feel that the film's massive success will encourage Marathi filmmakers to mount their stories on a grander scale?
A. Yes, most definitely. A massive success definitely gives confidence to producers to pump in more money into the industry. But, we shouldn't become relaxed and overconfident. We as makers will have to keep upping our game and be consistent. Of course, success and failure both are a part of every professional's life. But. we will have to consistently keep giving bigger, better and grander films in Marathi to the audience. In the near future with more successful films coming from various makers, we could take Marathi films pan India by dubbing them into various languages.
Speaking about his upcoming work, Gashmeer Mahajani has a exciting line-up for his fans. This includes MX Player Hindi web series Zakhm and a film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj titled Chhava.
