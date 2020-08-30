Ganpati Bappa's arrival spreads positivity amongst all. Now is the time to thank him for the same and for bringing prosperity in our lives. So, we have decided to dedicate a Ganpati track each day to ring in the 11-day festival uniquely. Our song for today is 'Sur Niragas Ho' from the Marathi film, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015).
Ganesh Festival 2022 Song Of The Day: Sur Niragas Ho From Katyar Kaljat Ghusali Will Melt Your Heart
Picturised on Shankar Mahadevan, 'Sur Niragas Ho' will melt the hearts of Ganesh bhakts. The song is a musical tribute to Ganpati Bappa. It's a prayer to Lord Ganesha to bring out innocence through music. 'Sur Niragas Ho' also indicates that the God of knowledge is the one who brought happiness in our lives. The song shows devotees thanking the deity for giving everything they deserve without any demand.
Watch the video song here:
'Sur Niragas Ho' has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Anandi Joshi. The beautiful lyrics have been penned by Mangesh Kangane whereas, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the song. For the unversed, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali is based on a play of the same name. The musical film stars Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunmayee Deshpande in key roles. The film has been directed by Subodh Bhave, and it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in Marathi film industry.
Do let us know your opinions about 'Sur Niragas Ho' song!
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
