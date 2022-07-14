Gashmeer Mahajani To Judge Dance Maharashtra Dance L’il Masters; Actor Opens Up About His Excitement

Gashmeer Mahajani, who has featured in several Marathi and Hindi movies, is all set to make his debut on Marathi TV soon. Let us tell you, the Imlie actor is all set to judge the upcoming dance reality show, Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters.

For the unversed, the show is all set to go on air from July 27, 2022 and the promos of the show are already grabbing everyone's attention. Coming back to Gashmeer Mahajani, many people know that he is an amazing dancer and choreographer. Hence, he is very excited to judge the show.

Gashmeer recently shared a statement with the media, where he shared his excitement about judging a dance reality show for the first time. The actor said, "This is my first dance reality show as a judge. I am very happy. The main reason for accepting this show is the interaction with young children. Also in this show, I will be seen working outside my comfort zone. The audience has seen me in various films so far. Beyond being an actor, I know that I am a great dancer and choreographer. Entire Maharashtra knows me. So people would ask me whether I am going to do anything related to dance and now the time has finally come. The unfulfilled desire of the audience to see me do something related to dance will now be fulfilled. Viewers will see me judging, sometimes shaking my legs, and talking about dance in this show. See you soon in Dance Maharashtra Dance!."

Advertisement Advertisement

Let us tell you, Gashmeer Mahajani was last seen in the film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. He quit his ongoing popular show Imlie, in which he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh. After quitting Imlie, he got busy promoting his Marathi films Vishu and Sarsenapati Hambirrao.

Coming back to Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters, the show will be telecast on Zee Marathi. Fans can't wait to witness Gashmeer Mahajani as a judge of the show. Stay tuned!