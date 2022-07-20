Is Sonalee Kulkarni Pregnant? The Tamasha Live Actress Reacts To Rumours

She captioned the post as, "So happy to receive so much love and accolades from the #film and #media industry for #tamashalive. Now it's your turn, please go watch it the cinemas near you."

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni is currently on cloud nine as her latest film Tamasha Live is receiving mixed to positive responses from the audience. After receiving much love from the masses, Sonalee shared a bunch of pictures of herself in a beautiful black one-piece with polka dots.

Well, her pictures went viral on social media, and fans started speculating if she is pregnant. Many followers thought that she is pregnant and started congratulating her for the same. One user wrote, "हा ड्रेस म्हणजे काही हिंट तर नव्हे !!" Another user commented, "Polka dots... good news is on the way...."

After coming across such comments, Sonalee Kulkarni took to the same post and clarified that she is not pregnant. The Natrang actress wrote, "All those who are asking, no I'm NOT pregnant, I just DELIVERED, my dream performance in TAMASHA LIVE. Go watch it in incinemas." (sic)

Advertisement Advertisement

Well, her comment must have left her fans heartbroken. For the unversed, she got married to Kunal Benodekar last year. The duo got married once again this year as their wedding happened in Dubai due to the pandemic.

Talking about her film Tamasha Live, it also stars Sachit Patil, Siddharth Jadhav and Hemangi Kavi in key roles. Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi Film Industry. She has delivered hit films such as Natrang, Dhurala, Mitwa, Classmates and so on.