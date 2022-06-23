Ketaki Chitale Gets Bail In Her Objectionable Post Against Sharad Pawar Case

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested by police for allegedly sharing an objectionable post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on social media, was granted bail by a Thane court on June 22. She is likely to be released from jail today (June 23).

According to Times of India report, the prosecution had earlier filed a plea saying that they had strongly opposed bail being granted to Ketaki Chitale. However, the latest update suggests that they filed another say in which they said that they had no objection to bail being granted to the Tuza Maza Breakup actress.

The public prosecutor apologised on behalf of the cops and the court decided to pass an order on the bail application on Wednesday. For the unversed, Ketaki was arrested by Thane police on May 14, 2022.

The case was registered against her under sections 505 (2) (statements conducting to public mischief), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the IPC. Let us tell you, in Maharashtra, she is facing 22 FIRs and four non-cognisable offences because of her one controversial social media post.

Talking about the actress, Ketaki Chitale has earlier gotten bail in the atrocity cases. Let us tell you, she has featured in several Marathi shows such as Ambat Goad, Tuza Maza Breakup and so on.